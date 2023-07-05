Search
Shaun Noe
Avalo Therapeutics Inc. (AVTX) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -87.54% last month.

Company News

On July 03, 2023, Avalo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AVTX) opened at $0.3562, lower -1.80% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.3588 and dropped to $0.33 before settling in for the closing price of $0.36. Price fluctuations for AVTX have ranged from $0.35 to $7.13 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales slided by -8.30%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 56.30% at the time writing. With a float of $7.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $11.72 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 20 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +80.77, operating margin of -207.41, and the pretax margin is -230.62.

Avalo Therapeutics Inc. (AVTX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Avalo Therapeutics Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 59.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 27, was worth 486,888. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 937,404 shares at a rate of $0.52, taking the stock ownership to the 731,458 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 26, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 2,746,138 for $0.61, making the entire transaction worth $1,682,010. This insider now owns 1,668,862 shares in total.

Avalo Therapeutics Inc. (AVTX) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -230.78 while generating a return on equity of -684.77. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 56.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Avalo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AVTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Avalo Therapeutics Inc. (AVTX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.93, a number that is poised to hit -0.93 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.72 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Avalo Therapeutics Inc. (AVTX)

The latest stats from [Avalo Therapeutics Inc., AVTX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 5.51 million was superior to 0.51 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 0.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.52.

During the past 100 days, Avalo Therapeutics Inc.’s (AVTX) raw stochastic average was set at 0.48%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 889.57% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 366.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.8363, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.8112. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.3632. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.3754. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3920. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3344, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3178. The third support level lies at $0.3056 if the price breaches the second support level.

Avalo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AVTX) Key Stats

There are currently 13,201K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 5.28 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 18,050 K according to its annual income of -41,660 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 480 K and its income totaled -9,960 K.

