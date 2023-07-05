Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) volume exceeds 0.88 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) on July 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $71.86, plunging -3.38% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $72.165 and dropped to $69.29 before settling in for the closing price of $71.86. Within the past 52 weeks, AXSM’s price has moved between $35.16 and $91.29.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -32.80%. With a float of $35.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $43.52 million.

The firm has a total of 383 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +78.49, operating margin of -351.74, and the pretax margin is -373.99.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. is 18.49%, while institutional ownership is 60.40%.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$1.04) by $0.78. This company achieved a net margin of -373.99 while generating a return on equity of -298.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -32.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) Trading Performance Indicators

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 21.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.80, a number that is poised to hit -1.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Axsome Therapeutics Inc., AXSM], we can find that recorded value of 2.01 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.93 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.04.

During the past 100 days, Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s (AXSM) raw stochastic average was set at 43.99%, which indicates a significant increase from 4.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.68% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 46.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $75.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $65.52. Now, the first resistance to watch is $71.84. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $73.44. The third major resistance level sits at $74.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $68.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $67.69. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $66.09.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.10 billion based on 43,573K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 50,040 K and income totals -187,130 K. The company made 94,580 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -11,220 K in sales during its previous quarter.