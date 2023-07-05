Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) average volume reaches $25.33M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD) kicked off on July 03, 2023, at the price of $3.48, up 1.85% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.50 and dropped to $3.46 before settling in for the closing price of $3.46. Over the past 52 weeks, BBD has traded in a range of $2.30-$3.90.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -5.10%. With a float of $5.31 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $5.31 billion.

The firm has a total of 73855 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.07) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +6.53 while generating a return on equity of 13.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -5.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.60% during the next five years compared to -12.38% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Banco Bradesco S.A.’s (BBD) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.35, a number that is poised to hit 0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Banco Bradesco S.A., BBD], we can find that recorded value of 19.65 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 30.58 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Banco Bradesco S.A.’s (BBD) raw stochastic average was set at 84.33%, which indicates a significant increase from 46.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.66% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.04. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.49. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.52. The third major resistance level sits at $3.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.45, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.44. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.41.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 35.16 billion has total of 10,658,488K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 46,549 M in contrast with the sum of 4,065 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 11,541 M and last quarter income was 823,960 K.