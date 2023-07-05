Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 9,467 M

July 03, 2023, Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE: BBY) trading session started at the price of $82.19, that was -0.12% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $82.58 and dropped to $81.685 before settling in for the closing price of $81.95. A 52-week range for BBY has been $60.78 – $93.32.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 1.90% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -36.10%. With a float of $200.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $218.90 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 90000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.22, operating margin of +4.17, and the pretax margin is +3.86.

Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Best Buy Co. Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Best Buy Co. Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 83.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 27, was worth 20,725,355. In this transaction Chairman Emeritus of this company sold 250,000 shares at a rate of $82.90, taking the stock ownership to the 390,148 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 01, when Company’s CEO sold 17,382 for $71.82, making the entire transaction worth $1,248,427. This insider now owns 383,081 shares in total.

Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 4/29/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.11) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +3.06 while generating a return on equity of 48.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -36.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.40% during the next five years compared to 8.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE: BBY) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.39. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.92, a number that is poised to hit 1.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.85 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY)

Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE: BBY) saw its 5-day average volume 2.03 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.37 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.69.

During the past 100 days, Best Buy Co. Inc.’s (BBY) raw stochastic average was set at 66.06%, which indicates a significant decrease from 83.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.35% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $74.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $76.41. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $82.61 in the near term. At $83.04, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $83.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $81.71, it is likely to go to the next support level at $81.25. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $80.81.

Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE: BBY) Key Stats

There are 218,211K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 17.66 billion. As of now, sales total 46,298 M while income totals 1,419 M. Its latest quarter income was 9,467 M while its last quarter net income were 244,000 K.