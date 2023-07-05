Search
Zack King
Zack King

BILL Holdings Inc. (BILL) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 272,560 K

Top Picks

BILL Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BILL) on July 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $117.12, soaring 0.11% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $118.98 and dropped to $116.01 before settling in for the closing price of $116.85. Within the past 52 weeks, BILL’s price has moved between $68.30 and $179.85.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -169.10%. With a float of $101.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $106.60 million.

In an organization with 2269 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +64.12, operating margin of -49.35, and the pretax margin is -51.51.

BILL Holdings Inc. (BILL) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of BILL Holdings Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 98.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 15, was worth 3,742,205. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 32,649 shares at a rate of $114.62, taking the stock ownership to the 86,902 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 07, when Company’s CFO sold 5,650 for $114.06, making the entire transaction worth $644,447. This insider now owns 28,866 shares in total.

BILL Holdings Inc. (BILL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.5 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.24) by $0.26. This company achieved a net margin of -50.84 while generating a return on equity of -9.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -169.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

BILL Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BILL) Trading Performance Indicators

BILL Holdings Inc. (BILL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.20. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 185.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.78, a number that is poised to hit 0.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BILL Holdings Inc. (BILL)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.55 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.37 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.74.

During the past 100 days, BILL Holdings Inc.’s (BILL) raw stochastic average was set at 94.08%, which indicates a significant increase from 77.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.71% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 62.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $100.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $104.82. However, in the short run, BILL Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $118.61. Second resistance stands at $120.28. The third major resistance level sits at $121.58. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $115.64, it is likely to go to the next support level at $114.34. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $112.67.

BILL Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BILL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 12.71 billion based on 106,386K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 641,960 K and income totals -326,360 K. The company made 272,560 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -31,140 K in sales during its previous quarter.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) Reports Surge in After-Market Trading Following Expansion of Isuzu Relationship

0
SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) witnessed a significant surge in...
Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...

No matter how cynical the overall market is Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) performance over the last week is recorded 13.08%

Zack King -
July 03, 2023, Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) trading session started at the price of $6.04, that was 2.50% jump from the session before....
Read more

$7.68M in average volume shows that Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) is heading in the right direction

Steve Mayer -
On July 03, 2023, Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) opened at $10.00, higher 8.11% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

Recent developments with CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.64 cents.

Shaun Noe -
A new trading day began on July 03, 2023, with CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI) stock priced at $14.40, up 1.04% from the previous...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.