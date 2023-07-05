Search
Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 8,260 K

July 03, 2023, Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) trading session started at the price of $4.10, that was 13.55% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.64 and dropped to $4.10 before settling in for the closing price of $4.06. A 52-week range for BTBT has been $0.53 – $4.80.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 36.00%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 64.30%. With a float of $75.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $82.50 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 18 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -49.26, operating margin of -120.83, and the pretax margin is -327.87.

Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Bit Digital Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Bit Digital Inc. is 0.78%, while institutional ownership is 8.30%.

Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.13) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -326.03 while generating a return on equity of -80.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 64.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 27.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.19, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT)

The latest stats from [Bit Digital Inc., BTBT] show that its last 5-days average volume of 6.8 million was superior to 3.39 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.40.

During the past 100 days, Bit Digital Inc.’s (BTBT) raw stochastic average was set at 94.64%, which indicates a significant increase from 88.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 105.08% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 107.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.59. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.79. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.98. The third major resistance level sits at $5.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.90. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.71.

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) Key Stats

There are 82,483K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 390.05 million. As of now, sales total 32,300 K while income totals -105,300 K. Its latest quarter income was 8,260 K while its last quarter net income were -2,260 K.

