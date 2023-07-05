Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Blend Labs Inc. (BLND) is 18.77% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Analyst Insights

A new trading day began on July 03, 2023, with Blend Labs Inc. (NYSE: BLND) stock priced at $0.9392, up 11.91% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.06 and dropped to $0.9302 before settling in for the closing price of $0.95. BLND’s price has ranged from $0.53 to $3.82 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -334.90%. With a float of $210.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $241.44 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1546 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.54, operating margin of -119.57, and the pretax margin is -325.70.

Blend Labs Inc. (BLND) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Blend Labs Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 68.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 31, was worth 144,461. In this transaction Head of Blend of this company sold 151,316 shares at a rate of $0.95, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 28, when Company’s Head of Blend sold 230,770 for $0.61, making the entire transaction worth $140,308. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Blend Labs Inc. (BLND) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.15 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -326.79 while generating a return on equity of -171.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -334.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Blend Labs Inc. (NYSE: BLND) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Blend Labs Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 8.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.25, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Blend Labs Inc. (BLND)

Blend Labs Inc. (NYSE: BLND) saw its 5-day average volume 0.91 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.82 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Blend Labs Inc.’s (BLND) raw stochastic average was set at 33.42%, which indicates a significant decrease from 70.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 103.73% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 125.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8976, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4630. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.1033 in the near term. At $1.1465, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2331. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9735, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8869. The third support level lies at $0.8437 if the price breaches the second support level.

Blend Labs Inc. (NYSE: BLND) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 234.78 million, the company has a total of 243,851K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 235,200 K while annual income is -720,170 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 37,340 K while its latest quarter income was -65,420 K.

