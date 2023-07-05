Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) volume exceeds 2.96 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on July 03, 2023, with Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) stock priced at $4.71, up 5.16% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.895 and dropped to $4.695 before settling in for the closing price of $4.65. BDN’s price has ranged from $3.42 to $9.80 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Real Estate sector has dropped its sales by -0.60% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 349.50%. With a float of $168.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $171.67 million.

In an organization with 328 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +26.42, operating margin of +19.50, and the pretax margin is +10.68.

Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Office Industry. The insider ownership of Brandywine Realty Trust is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 99.70%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.03 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +10.54 while generating a return on equity of 3.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 349.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to -13.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Brandywine Realty Trust’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.24, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 4.02 million. That was better than the volume of 2.85 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, Brandywine Realty Trust’s (BDN) raw stochastic average was set at 42.61%, which indicates a significant decrease from 99.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.33% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 49.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.58. However, in the short run, Brandywine Realty Trust’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.96. Second resistance stands at $5.03. The third major resistance level sits at $5.16. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.63. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.56.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 820.79 million, the company has a total of 171,915K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 506,100 K while annual income is 53,820 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 129,230 K while its latest quarter income was -5,260 K.