BrightView Holdings Inc. (BV) last year’s performance of -40.00% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

BrightView Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BV) on July 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $7.20, soaring 0.28% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.29 and dropped to $7.13 before settling in for the closing price of $7.18. Within the past 52 weeks, BV’s price has moved between $5.16 and $13.27.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 10.10% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -88.40%. With a float of $39.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $93.47 million.

The firm has a total of 20300 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.41, operating margin of +4.32, and the pretax margin is +0.71.

BrightView Holdings Inc. (BV) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Specialty Business Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of BrightView Holdings Inc. is 1.70%, while institutional ownership is 95.00%.

BrightView Holdings Inc. (BV) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.11) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +0.50 while generating a return on equity of 1.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -88.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.13% during the next five years compared to 18.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

BrightView Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BV) Trading Performance Indicators

BrightView Holdings Inc. (BV) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.24. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 19.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.26, a number that is poised to hit 0.38 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BrightView Holdings Inc. (BV)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [BrightView Holdings Inc., BV], we can find that recorded value of 0.3 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.37 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, BrightView Holdings Inc.’s (BV) raw stochastic average was set at 83.27%, which indicates a significant increase from 57.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.04% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 47.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.01. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.28. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.37. The third major resistance level sits at $7.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.12, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.05. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $6.96.

BrightView Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BV) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 662.98 million based on 93,500K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,775 M and income totals 14,000 K. The company made 650,400 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -22,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.