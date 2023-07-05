Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) kicked off at the price of $159.66: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

On Monday, Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE: BURL) opened higher 1.44% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $157.39. Price fluctuations for BURL have ranged from $106.47 to $239.94 over the past 52 weeks.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 7.30% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -41.80% at the time writing. With a float of $64.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $64.95 million.

The firm has a total of 14869 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Apparel Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Burlington Stores Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 106.12%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 21, was worth 106,130. In this transaction Director of this company sold 500 shares at a rate of $212.26, taking the stock ownership to the 8,154 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 17, when Company’s Group President and CMO sold 47,153 for $209.46, making the entire transaction worth $9,876,621. This insider now owns 55,173 shares in total.

Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 4/29/2023, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.92) by -$0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.83 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -41.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 31.31% during the next five years compared to -3.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE: BURL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.14. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 40.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.77, a number that is poised to hit 0.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Burlington Stores Inc., BURL], we can find that recorded value of 1.05 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.06 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.54.

During the past 100 days, Burlington Stores Inc.’s (BURL) raw stochastic average was set at 17.44%, which indicates a significant decrease from 84.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.77% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $165.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $179.49. Now, the first resistance to watch is $160.88. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $162.73. The third major resistance level sits at $164.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $157.35, it is likely to go to the next support level at $155.67. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $153.82.

Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE: BURL) Key Stats

There are currently 64,884K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 10.19 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 8,703 M according to its annual income of 230,120 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,137 M and its income totaled 32,750 K.