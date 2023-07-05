Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) is 7.87% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

July 03, 2023, Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) trading session started at the price of $2.31, that was 2.17% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.37 and dropped to $2.30 before settling in for the closing price of $2.30. A 52-week range for BFLY has been $1.62 – $8.72.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -352.80%. With a float of $154.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $203.79 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 330 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +53.77, operating margin of -260.57, and the pretax margin is -229.84.

Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Butterfly Network Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Butterfly Network Inc. is 2.50%, while institutional ownership is 51.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 23, was worth 7,060. In this transaction Chief Technology Officer of this company sold 3,362 shares at a rate of $2.10, taking the stock ownership to the 1,088,122 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 06, when Company’s Chief Technology Officer sold 11,661 for $2.25, making the entire transaction worth $26,269. This insider now owns 1,091,484 shares in total.

Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.21) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -229.90 while generating a return on equity of -43.65. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -352.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.79, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY)

Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) saw its 5-day average volume 1.25 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.47 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, Butterfly Network Inc.’s (BFLY) raw stochastic average was set at 52.10%, which indicates a significant decrease from 75.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 72.86% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 95.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.87. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.39 in the near term. At $2.42, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.28. The third support level lies at $2.25 if the price breaches the second support level.

Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) Key Stats

There are 203,931K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 470.92 million. As of now, sales total 73,390 K while income totals -168,720 K. Its latest quarter income was 15,480 K while its last quarter net income were -33,540 K.