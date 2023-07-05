Campbell Soup Company (CPB) is -8.11% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) kicked off on July 03, 2023, at the price of $45.60, up 1.93% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $46.5899 and dropped to $45.51 before settling in for the closing price of $45.71. Over the past 52 weeks, CPB has traded in a range of $44.76-$57.78.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Annual sales at Consumer Defensive sector company grew by 8.00% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -24.20%. With a float of $192.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $299.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 14700 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.21, operating margin of +13.70, and the pretax margin is +11.39.

Campbell Soup Company (CPB) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Packaged Foods Industry. The insider ownership of Campbell Soup Company is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 52.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 21, was worth 2,123,948. In this transaction Executive Vice President of this company sold 37,354 shares at a rate of $56.86, taking the stock ownership to the 99,385 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 08, when Company’s Executive Vice President sold 44,232 for $56.46, making the entire transaction worth $2,497,339. This insider now owns 136,739 shares in total.

Campbell Soup Company (CPB) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 4/29/2023, the organization reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.64) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +8.84 while generating a return on equity of 23.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -24.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.72% during the next five years compared to -3.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Campbell Soup Company’s (CPB) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.49. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 59.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.61, a number that is poised to hit 0.51 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Campbell Soup Company (CPB)

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) saw its 5-day average volume 2.4 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.46 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.86.

During the past 100 days, Campbell Soup Company’s (CPB) raw stochastic average was set at 15.51%, which indicates a significant decrease from 86.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 14.85% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 21.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $50.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $52.06. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $46.90 in the near term. At $47.28, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $47.98. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $45.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $45.12. The third support level lies at $44.74 if the price breaches the second support level.

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 13.84 billion has total of 298,092K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 8,562 M in contrast with the sum of 757,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,229 M and last quarter income was 160,000 K.