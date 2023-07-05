Can Transocean Ltd.’s (RIG) hike of 10.99% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) kicked off on July 03, 2023, at the price of $7.05, down -0.57% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.2907 and dropped to $6.92 before settling in for the closing price of $7.01. Over the past 52 weeks, RIG has traded in a range of $2.32-$7.74.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Energy sector saw sales slided by -2.80%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 4.40%. With a float of $669.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $728.00 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 5340 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +6.25, operating margin of -0.82, and the pretax margin is -21.83.

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas Drilling Industry. The insider ownership of Transocean Ltd. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 56.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 17, was worth 78,360. In this transaction SVP – CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER of this company sold 12,000 shares at a rate of $6.53, taking the stock ownership to the 476,802 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 02, when Company’s Director bought 30,000 for $7.40, making the entire transaction worth $222,000. This insider now owns 141,000 shares in total.

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.38 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.22) by -$0.16. This company achieved a net margin of -24.12 while generating a return on equity of -5.65. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 4.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Transocean Ltd.’s (RIG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.26, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Transocean Ltd. (RIG)

The latest stats from [Transocean Ltd., RIG] show that its last 5-days average volume of 17.83 million was inferior to 20.18 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.33.

During the past 100 days, Transocean Ltd.’s (RIG) raw stochastic average was set at 66.67%, which indicates a significant decrease from 77.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.02% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 62.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.32. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.20. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.43. The third major resistance level sits at $7.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.69. The third support level lies at $6.46 if the price breaches the second support level.

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 5.05 billion has total of 766,448K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,575 M in contrast with the sum of -621,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 649,000 K and last quarter income was -465,000 K.