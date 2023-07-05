Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) average volume reaches $40.34M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

On Monday, Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL) was 0.69% up from the previous session before settling in for the closing price of $18.83. A 52-week range for CCL has been $6.11 – $18.88.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -7.00% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 39.00%. With a float of $1.03 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.26 billion.

The firm has a total of 85000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Carnival Corporation & plc stocks. The insider ownership of Carnival Corporation & plc is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 50.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 21, was worth 1,186,696. In this transaction CFO & CAO of this company sold 107,119 shares at a rate of $11.08, taking the stock ownership to the 286,041 shares.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 5/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.34) by $0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 39.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.79, a number that is poised to hit 0.78 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.93 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Carnival Corporation & plc, CCL], we can find that recorded value of 75.93 million was better than the volume posted last year of 40.71 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.86.

During the past 100 days, Carnival Corporation & plc’s (CCL) raw stochastic average was set at 97.87%, which indicates a significant increase from 95.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 70.40% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 55.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.22. Now, the first resistance to watch is $19.29. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $19.62. The third major resistance level sits at $20.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.53, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.10. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $17.77.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL) Key Stats

There are 1,119,266K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 23.91 billion. As of now, sales total 12,168 M while income totals -6,094 M. Its latest quarter income was 4,911 M while its last quarter net income were -407,000 K.