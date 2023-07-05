Search
Sana Meer
CBAY (CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.) climbed 5.21 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Analyst Insights

On July 03, 2023, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY) opened at $11.05, higher 5.21% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.96 and dropped to $10.95 before settling in for the closing price of $10.95. Price fluctuations for CBAY have ranged from $2.66 to $11.38 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 4.70% at the time writing. With a float of $80.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $97.97 million.

The firm has a total of 63 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is 0.31%, while institutional ownership is 76.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 30, was worth 50,250. In this transaction General Counsel of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $10.05, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 20, when Company’s President of R&D sold 21,749 for $8.16, making the entire transaction worth $177,383. This insider now owns 15,000 shares in total.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.09) by -$0.2. This company achieved a return on equity of -125.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 4.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.19, a number that is poised to hit -0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., CBAY], we can find that recorded value of 5.22 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.81 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.67.

During the past 100 days, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s (CBAY) raw stochastic average was set at 94.47%, which indicates a significant increase from 94.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 151.79% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 73.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.84. Now, the first resistance to watch is $12.12. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $12.55. The third major resistance level sits at $13.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.53. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $10.10.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY) Key Stats

There are currently 97,513K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.16 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -106,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -28,780 K.

Trading Directions

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 6.58%

Shaun Noe -
July 03, 2023, Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE: MPW) trading session started at the price of $9.21, that was 3.24% jump from the session...
Read more

2.50% volatility in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) last month: This is a red flag warning

Zack King -
A new trading day began on July 03, 2023, with Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE: SBSW) stock priced at $6.28, up 2.56% from the previous...
Read more

RELX PLC (RELX) average volume reaches $763.33K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Steve Mayer -
RELX PLC (NYSE: RELX) kicked off on July 03, 2023, at the price of $33.00, down -0.57% from the previous trading day. During the...
Read more

