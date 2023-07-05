CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) last year’s performance of 21.96% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

July 03, 2023, CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCS) trading session started at the price of $11.11, that was 0.09% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.21 and dropped to $11.00 before settling in for the closing price of $11.21. A 52-week range for CCCS has been $8.19 – $11.40.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 113.00%. With a float of $602.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $616.22 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2375 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +63.42, operating margin of +6.81, and the pretax margin is +6.37.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 96.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 05, was worth 140,878. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 12,500 shares at a rate of $11.27, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 01, when Company’s insider sold 97,459 for $11.08, making the entire transaction worth $1,079,719. This insider now owns 192,120 shares in total.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.07) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +4.91 while generating a return on equity of 1.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 113.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.74. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 50.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.04, a number that is poised to hit 0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS)

Looking closely at CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCS), its last 5-days average volume was 1.43 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.03 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc.’s (CCCS) raw stochastic average was set at 90.23%, which indicates a significant increase from 77.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 16.36% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 25.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.20. However, in the short run, CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $11.21. Second resistance stands at $11.31. The third major resistance level sits at $11.42. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.89. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $10.79.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCS) Key Stats

There are 628,314K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 7.00 billion. As of now, sales total 782,450 K while income totals 38,410 K. Its latest quarter income was 204,920 K while its last quarter net income were 2,180 K.