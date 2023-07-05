Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

CENN (Cenntro Electric Group Limited) climbed 9.96 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Analyst Insights

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) kicked off on July 03, 2023, at the price of $0.2956, up 9.96% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.3232 and dropped to $0.292 before settling in for the closing price of $0.29. Over the past 52 weeks, CENN has traded in a range of $0.26-$1.82.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -38.30% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 99.00%. With a float of $161.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $261.26 million.

The firm has a total of 260 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +2.73, operating margin of -191.89, and the pretax margin is -191.47.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. The insider ownership of Cenntro Electric Group Limited is 37.12%, while institutional ownership is 8.30%.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -191.47.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 99.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s (CENN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 12.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.13

Technical Analysis of Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Cenntro Electric Group Limited, CENN], we can find that recorded value of 2.31 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.11 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s (CENN) raw stochastic average was set at 7.29%, which indicates a significant decrease from 35.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 106.59% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 79.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3336, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5802. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.3321. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.3433. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3633. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3009, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2809. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.2697.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 82.72 million has total of 261,308K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 8,580 K in contrast with the sum of -16,420 K annual income.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) Reports Surge in After-Market Trading Following Expansion of Isuzu Relationship

0
SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) witnessed a significant surge in...
Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...

Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 17.40%

Shaun Noe -
A new trading day began on July 03, 2023, with Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRS) stock priced at $4.37, up 4.76% from the previous...
Read more

1.69% volatility in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) last month: This is a red flag warning

Sana Meer -
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP) on July 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $125.51, soaring 0.55% from the...
Read more

NaaS Technology Inc. (NAAS) average volume reaches $530.30K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Steve Mayer -
July 03, 2023, NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: NAAS) trading session started at the price of $5.38, that was 0.19% jump from the session before....
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.