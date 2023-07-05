Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) soared 1.94 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVE) kicked off on July 03, 2023, at the price of $17.14, up 1.94% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.41 and dropped to $17.09 before settling in for the closing price of $16.98. Over the past 52 weeks, CVE has traded in a range of $14.38-$22.09.

A company in the Energy sector has jumped its sales by 31.50% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -13.80%. With a float of $1.37 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.91 billion.

In an organization with 5998 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +16.98, operating margin of +15.69, and the pretax margin is +13.03.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas Integrated Industry. The insider ownership of Cenovus Energy Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 73.10%.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.25) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +9.64 while generating a return on equity of 25.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -13.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -8.41% during the next five years compared to 9.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVE) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Cenovus Energy Inc.’s (CVE) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.69. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.05, a number that is poised to hit 0.88 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.82 million. That was inferior than the volume of 7.35 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.53.

During the past 100 days, Cenovus Energy Inc.’s (CVE) raw stochastic average was set at 42.75%, which indicates a significant decrease from 84.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.85% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.04. However, in the short run, Cenovus Energy Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $17.38. Second resistance stands at $17.56. The third major resistance level sits at $17.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.92. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $16.74.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 32.79 billion has total of 1,898,449K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 51,457 M in contrast with the sum of 4,961 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 9,064 M and last quarter income was 470,130 K.