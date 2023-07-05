CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) volume exceeds 0.98 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on July 03, 2023, with CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CF) stock priced at $69.35, up 1.45% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $70.83 and dropped to $69.00 before settling in for the closing price of $69.42. CF’s price has ranged from $60.08 to $119.60 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Basic Materials Sector giant was 22.10%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 286.30%. With a float of $194.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $196.20 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2700 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +51.94, operating margin of +49.35, and the pretax margin is +45.55.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Agricultural Inputs Industry. The insider ownership of CF Industries Holdings Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 97.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 31, was worth 914,880. In this transaction Sr VP Sales Mkt Dev Supply Chn of this company sold 15,000 shares at a rate of $60.99, taking the stock ownership to the 47,539 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 30, when Company’s Sr.VP Gen. Counsel & Secretary sold 17,000 for $61.28, making the entire transaction worth $1,041,743. This insider now owns 24,789 shares in total.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $2.9 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +29.91 while generating a return on equity of 81.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 286.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CF) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.29. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 14.96, a number that is poised to hit 1.36 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF)

Looking closely at CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CF), its last 5-days average volume was 1.71 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.82 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.27.

During the past 100 days, CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s (CF) raw stochastic average was set at 33.23%, which indicates a significant decrease from 52.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.58% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 34.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $68.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $85.22. However, in the short run, CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $71.17. Second resistance stands at $71.92. The third major resistance level sits at $73.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $69.34, it is likely to go to the next support level at $68.26. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $67.51.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CF) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 13.32 billion, the company has a total of 194,920K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 11,186 M while annual income is 3,346 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,012 M while its latest quarter income was 560,000 K.