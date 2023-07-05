Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (CBD) 20 Days SMA touches 11.50%: The odds favor the bear

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE: CBD) kicked off on July 03, 2023, at the price of $3.85, up 2.34% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.96 and dropped to $3.84 before settling in for the closing price of $3.85. Over the past 52 weeks, CBD has traded in a range of $2.54-$4.43.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -17.20% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -112.70%. With a float of $158.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $270.00 million.

The firm has a total of 110000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.46, operating margin of -0.39, and the pretax margin is -6.41.

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (CBD) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Department Stores Industry. The insider ownership of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao is 57.40%, while institutional ownership is 5.80%.

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (CBD) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.21 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.18) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -5.94 while generating a return on equity of -8.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -112.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE: CBD) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao’s (CBD) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.94, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (CBD)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao, CBD], we can find that recorded value of 1.47 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.21 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao’s (CBD) raw stochastic average was set at 98.59%, which indicates a significant increase from 97.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 69.81% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 49.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.42. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.99. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.03. The third major resistance level sits at $4.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.87, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.79. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.75.

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE: CBD) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 950.68 million has total of 269,455K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,355 M in contrast with the sum of -33,320 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 865,480 K and last quarter income was -47,740 K.