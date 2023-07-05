Search
Sana Meer
Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Analyst Insights

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNXA) kicked off on July 03, 2023, at the price of $0.222, up 22.17% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.27 and dropped to $0.215 before settling in for the closing price of $0.22. Over the past 52 weeks, CNXA has traded in a range of $0.14-$1.94.

While this was happening, with a float of $7.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $13.54 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 8 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +26.65, operating margin of -257.44, and the pretax margin is -307.60.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Leisure Industry. The insider ownership of Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. is 35.10%, while institutional ownership is 8.73%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 08, was worth 3,968. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $0.79, taking the stock ownership to the 1,265,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 07, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 70,100 for $0.88, making the entire transaction worth $61,723. This insider now owns 1,270,000 shares in total.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -307.60 while generating a return on equity of -736.41.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNXA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Connexa Sports Technologies Inc.’s (CNXA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -14.07

Technical Analysis of Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA)

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNXA) saw its 5-day average volume 0.63 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.83 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Connexa Sports Technologies Inc.’s (CNXA) raw stochastic average was set at 60.93%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 122.36% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 144.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1860, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.2288. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.2857 in the near term. At $0.3053, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3407. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2307, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1953. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1757.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNXA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.44 million has total of 13,543K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 16,830 K in contrast with the sum of -51,770 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 4,690 K and last quarter income was -7,140 K.

