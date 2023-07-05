Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) volume exceeds 1.22 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On Monday, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO) opened lower -2.48% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $17.34. Price fluctuations for CRDO have ranged from $7.20 to $19.46 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 55.00% at the time writing. With a float of $105.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $148.22 million.

The firm has a total of 438 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Communication Equipment industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is 10.60%, while institutional ownership is 47.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 30, was worth 943,824. In this transaction Director of this company sold 53,324 shares at a rate of $17.70, taking the stock ownership to the 3,981,077 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 29, when Company’s Director sold 51,820 for $17.66, making the entire transaction worth $915,266. This insider now owns 4,034,401 shares in total.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 4/29/2023, the company posted -$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.04) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 55.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 9.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.11, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd, CRDO], we can find that recorded value of 1.56 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.26 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.85.

During the past 100 days, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd’s (CRDO) raw stochastic average was set at 79.21%, which indicates a significant increase from 9.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.20% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 119.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.57. Now, the first resistance to watch is $17.31. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $17.71. The third major resistance level sits at $18.02. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.28. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $15.88.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO) Key Stats

There are currently 149,079K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.53 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 184,190 K according to its annual income of -16,550 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 32,090 K and its income totaled -15,940 K.