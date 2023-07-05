Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) with a beta value of 0.92 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN) kicked off on July 03, 2023, at the price of $0.125, down -6.18% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1252 and dropped to $0.1164 before settling in for the closing price of $0.13. Over the past 52 weeks, CRKN has traded in a range of $0.05-$1.25.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 27.00%. With a float of $40.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $50.71 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 16 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Chemicals Industry. The insider ownership of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. is 22.95%, while institutional ownership is 20.80%.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.28) by $0.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 27.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.’s (CRKN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 279.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.64

Technical Analysis of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 7.49 million, its volume of 1.74 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.’s (CRKN) raw stochastic average was set at 20.08%, which indicates a significant increase from 8.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 77.21% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 155.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1503, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.2081. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.1265 in the near term. At $0.1303, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1353. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1177, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1127. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1089.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 6.15 million has total of 50,713K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -14,320 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 20 K and last quarter income was -2,300 K.