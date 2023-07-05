Datadog Inc. (DDOG) average volume reaches $4.97M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on July 03, 2023, with Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG) stock priced at $98.10, down -0.41% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $99.83 and dropped to $97.37 before settling in for the closing price of $98.38. DDOG’s price has ranged from $61.34 to $120.75 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 75.40%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -136.90%. With a float of $263.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $319.29 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 4800 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +79.25, operating margin of -3.50, and the pretax margin is -2.27.

Datadog Inc. (DDOG) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Datadog Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 80.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 28, was worth 2,520,032. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 25,330 shares at a rate of $99.49, taking the stock ownership to the 275,218 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 14, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 85,637 for $96.85, making the entire transaction worth $8,294,275. This insider now owns 336,486 shares in total.

Datadog Inc. (DDOG) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -2.99 while generating a return on equity of -4.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 50.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -136.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 22.65% during the next five years compared to 103.26% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Datadog Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 17.89. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 94.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.27, a number that is poised to hit 0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Datadog Inc. (DDOG)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 5.1 million, its volume of 3.09 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.85.

During the past 100 days, Datadog Inc.’s (DDOG) raw stochastic average was set at 86.63%, which indicates a significant increase from 76.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.66% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 52.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $88.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $79.21. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $99.62 in the near term. At $100.96, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $102.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $97.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $96.04. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $94.70.

Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 32.09 billion, the company has a total of 321,875K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,675 M while annual income is -50,160 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 481,710 K while its latest quarter income was -24,090 K.