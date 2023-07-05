Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) plunged -0.04 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX: DNN) kicked off on July 03, 2023, at the price of $1.25, down -0.04% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.27 and dropped to $1.25 before settling in for the closing price of $1.25. Over the past 52 weeks, DNN has traded in a range of $0.91-$1.53.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Energy sector saw sales topped by 1.10%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -26.70%. With a float of $810.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $832.83 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 66 workers is very important to gauge.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Uranium Industry. The insider ownership of Denison Mines Corp. is 12.00%, while institutional ownership is 7.30%.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.01) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -26.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX: DNN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Denison Mines Corp.’s (DNN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 98.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.03, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Denison Mines Corp. (DNN)

The latest stats from [Denison Mines Corp., DNN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.89 million was inferior to 4.37 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Denison Mines Corp.’s (DNN) raw stochastic average was set at 66.53%, which indicates a significant increase from 57.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.62% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 45.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1344, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1782. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.2633. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.2767. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2833. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2433, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2367. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.2233.

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX: DNN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.04 billion has total of 835,624K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 13,030 K in contrast with the sum of 11,040 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 800 K and last quarter income was -1,770 K.