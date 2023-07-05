Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) 20 Days SMA touches 4.43%: The odds favor the bear

On July 03, 2023, Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE: ETN) opened at $199.75, lower -0.05% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $201.21 and dropped to $198.50 before settling in for the closing price of $201.10. Price fluctuations for ETN have ranged from $122.50 to $202.35 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 0.30% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 15.10% at the time writing. With a float of $396.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $398.50 million.

The firm has a total of 92000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.28, operating margin of +15.62, and the pretax margin is +14.03.

Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Eaton Corporation plc is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 85.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 15, was worth 394,220. In this transaction below. of this company sold 2,000 shares at a rate of $197.11, taking the stock ownership to the 2,096 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 07, when Company’s insider sold 22,935 for $186.69, making the entire transaction worth $4,281,769. This insider now owns 516,875 shares in total.

Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.78) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +11.86 while generating a return on equity of 14.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.51% during the next five years compared to -1.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE: ETN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Eaton Corporation plc (ETN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.67. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 86.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.41, a number that is poised to hit 2.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Eaton Corporation plc (ETN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Eaton Corporation plc, ETN], we can find that recorded value of 1.86 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.05 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.12.

During the past 100 days, Eaton Corporation plc’s (ETN) raw stochastic average was set at 96.33%, which indicates a significant increase from 87.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.02% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $180.08, while its 200-day Moving Average is $163.59. Now, the first resistance to watch is $201.73. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $202.82. The third major resistance level sits at $204.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $199.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $197.40. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $196.31.

Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE: ETN) Key Stats

There are currently 398,600K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 78.47 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 20,752 M according to its annual income of 2,461 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 5,483 M and its income totaled 638,000 K.