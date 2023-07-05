Search
Steve Mayer
Ecolab Inc. (ECL) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 3,572 M

On July 03, 2023, Ecolab Inc. (NYSE: ECL) opened at $185.63, higher 0.09% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $186.81 and dropped to $184.80 before settling in for the closing price of $186.69. Price fluctuations for ECL have ranged from $131.04 to $187.73 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Basic Materials sector has jumped its sales by 0.50% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -2.50% at the time writing. With a float of $283.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $284.60 million.

In an organization with 47000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +38.20, operating margin of +11.34, and the pretax margin is +9.47.

Ecolab Inc. (ECL) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Chemicals industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Ecolab Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 90.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 16, was worth 3,943,736. In this transaction EVP & CHIEF TECHNICAL OFFICER of this company sold 21,708 shares at a rate of $181.67, taking the stock ownership to the 12,442 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 14, when Company’s Director bought 700 for $180.22, making the entire transaction worth $126,158. This insider now owns 14,236 shares in total.

Ecolab Inc. (ECL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.86) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +7.69 while generating a return on equity of 15.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.47 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.31% during the next five years compared to -3.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE: ECL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Ecolab Inc. (ECL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.61. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 110.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.03, a number that is poised to hit 1.47 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.86 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ecolab Inc. (ECL)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.01 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.1 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.88.

During the past 100 days, Ecolab Inc.’s (ECL) raw stochastic average was set at 97.38%, which indicates a significant increase from 89.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 14.19% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 21.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $174.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $157.96. However, in the short run, Ecolab Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $187.33. Second resistance stands at $188.07. The third major resistance level sits at $189.34. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $185.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $184.05. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $183.31.

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE: ECL) Key Stats

There are currently 284,721K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 52.39 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 14,188 M according to its annual income of 1,092 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,572 M and its income totaled 233,400 K.

