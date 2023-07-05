Search
Shaun Noe
Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) with a beta value of 2.62 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Company News

On Monday, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) was 12.73% up from the previous session before settling in for the closing price of $0.62. A 52-week range for SOLO has been $0.44 – $1.87.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 128.60%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -200.10%. With a float of $107.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $119.29 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 104 employees.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. stocks. The insider ownership of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is 7.20%, while institutional ownership is 9.00%.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.1) by -$0.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -200.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.99, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.69 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO)

Looking closely at Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO), its last 5-days average volume was 0.65 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.93 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s (SOLO) raw stochastic average was set at 36.03%, which indicates a significant increase from 30.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 178.16% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 104.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5857, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8454. However, in the short run, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.7134. Second resistance stands at $0.7418. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7838. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6430, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6010. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.5726.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) Key Stats

There are 119,288K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 83.55 million. As of now, sales total 6,810 K while income totals -123,700 K. Its latest quarter income was 500 K while its last quarter net income were -12,310 K.

