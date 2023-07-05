Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) is expecting 11.65% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

July 03, 2023, Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX: UUUU) trading session started at the price of $6.18, that was -0.16% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.27 and dropped to $6.09 before settling in for the closing price of $6.24. A 52-week range for UUUU has been $4.69 – $8.24.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Energy Sector giant was -16.60%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 102.60%. With a float of $153.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $157.93 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 134 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -1.23, operating margin of -359.07, and the pretax margin is -478.98.

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Energy Fuels Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Energy Fuels Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 44.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 16, was worth 62,436. In this transaction Senior VP Marketing and of this company sold 9,800 shares at a rate of $6.37, taking the stock ownership to the 82,978 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 13, when Company’s Senior VP Marketing and sold 14,500 for $6.90, making the entire transaction worth $100,050. This insider now owns 92,778 shares in total.

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.53) by $0.19. This company achieved a net margin of -478.22 while generating a return on equity of -22.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 102.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX: UUUU) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 20.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 33.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.43, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU)

Looking closely at Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX: UUUU), its last 5-days average volume was 0.98 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.71 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, Energy Fuels Inc.’s (UUUU) raw stochastic average was set at 45.55%, which indicates a significant increase from 18.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.81% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 46.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.03, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.31. However, in the short run, Energy Fuels Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.24. Second resistance stands at $6.35. The third major resistance level sits at $6.42. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.05, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.98. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.87.

Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX: UUUU) Key Stats

There are 158,029K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 987.70 million. As of now, sales total 12,520 K while income totals -59,850 K. Its latest quarter income was 19,610 K while its last quarter net income were 114,270 K.