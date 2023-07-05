Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) 20 Days SMA touches 2.69%: The odds favor the bear

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) on July 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $93.90, plunging -0.07% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $93.90 and dropped to $92.27 before settling in for the closing price of $93.90. Within the past 52 weeks, EXAS’s price has moved between $29.27 and $99.00.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 50.90% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -1.70%. With a float of $176.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $178.57 million.

The firm has a total of 6300 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +67.77, operating margin of -29.79, and the pretax margin is -30.35.

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Diagnostics & Research industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Exact Sciences Corporation is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 89.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 09, was worth 273,974. In this transaction Director of this company sold 3,027 shares at a rate of $90.51, taking the stock ownership to the 64,629 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 09, when Company’s Director sold 1,402 for $90.51, making the entire transaction worth $126,895. This insider now owns 54,110 shares in total.

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.75) by $0.33. This company achieved a net margin of -29.91 while generating a return on equity of -19.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.52 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -1.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) Trading Performance Indicators

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.92, a number that is poised to hit -0.52 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Exact Sciences Corporation, EXAS], we can find that recorded value of 1.06 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.18 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.04.

During the past 100 days, Exact Sciences Corporation’s (EXAS) raw stochastic average was set at 85.72%, which indicates a significant increase from 48.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.63% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $81.37, while its 200-day Moving Average is $59.57. Now, the first resistance to watch is $94.08. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $94.81. The third major resistance level sits at $95.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $92.45, it is likely to go to the next support level at $91.55. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $90.82.

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 16.96 billion based on 180,475K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,084 M and income totals -623,510 K. The company made 602,450 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -74,150 K in sales during its previous quarter.