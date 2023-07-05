FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) volume exceeds 1.47 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On July 03, 2023, FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FTCI) opened at $3.20, higher 2.47% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.30 and dropped to $3.17 before settling in for the closing price of $3.22. Price fluctuations for FTCI have ranged from $1.78 to $5.66 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 20.70% at the time writing. With a float of $63.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $106.79 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 221 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -22.64, operating margin of -80.91, and the pretax margin is -80.59.

FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Solar industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of FTC Solar Inc. is 11.10%, while institutional ownership is 29.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 28, was worth 96,950. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 35,000 shares at a rate of $2.77, taking the stock ownership to the 13,753,357 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 27, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 35,000 for $2.55, making the entire transaction worth $89,250. This insider now owns 13,788,357 shares in total.

FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.09) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -80.94 while generating a return on equity of -95.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 20.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FTCI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.81, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI)

The latest stats from [FTC Solar Inc., FTCI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.69 million was superior to 1.46 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 96.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, FTC Solar Inc.’s (FTCI) raw stochastic average was set at 81.90%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 68.28% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 73.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.80, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.64. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.32. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.38. The third major resistance level sits at $3.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.12. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.06.

FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FTCI) Key Stats

There are currently 111,695K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 353.56 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 123,070 K according to its annual income of -99,610 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 40,890 K and its income totaled -11,760 K.