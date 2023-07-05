GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

On Monday, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GEHC) opened lower -0.91% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $81.24. Price fluctuations for GEHC have ranged from $53.00 to $87.83 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -14.70% at the time writing. With a float of $453.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $454.68 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 50000 workers is very important to gauge.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Health Information Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. is 0.05%, while institutional ownership is 56.98%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 08, was worth 191,336. In this transaction CEO, Ultrasound of this company sold 2,473 shares at a rate of $77.37, taking the stock ownership to the 22,335 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 14, when Company’s CEO, Imaging sold 70,629 for $77.69, making the entire transaction worth $5,487,379. This insider now owns 63,796 shares in total.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.79) by $0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.91 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -14.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GEHC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.61, a number that is poised to hit 0.91 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC)

The latest stats from [GE HealthCare Technologies Inc., GEHC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.52 million was inferior to 3.13 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.89.

During the past 100 days, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.’s (GEHC) raw stochastic average was set at 64.16%, which indicates a significant decrease from 85.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.18% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Now, the first resistance to watch is $81.47. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $82.24. The third major resistance level sits at $83.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $79.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $79.12. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $78.35.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GEHC) Key Stats

There are currently 454,677K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 35.91 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 18,341 M according to its annual income of 1,916 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 4,707 M and its income totaled 372,000 K.