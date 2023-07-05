Global Net Lease Inc. (GNL) with a beta value of 1.24 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Global Net Lease Inc. (NYSE: GNL) on July 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $10.35, soaring 3.02% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.67 and dropped to $10.34 before settling in for the closing price of $10.28. Within the past 52 weeks, GNL’s price has moved between $8.84 and $15.30.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 7.90% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 56.00%. With a float of $103.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $103.78 million.

The firm has a total of 1 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.41, operating margin of +32.73, and the pretax margin is +6.07.

Global Net Lease Inc. (GNL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Diversified industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Global Net Lease Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 72.80%.

Global Net Lease Inc. (GNL) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.02) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +2.92 while generating a return on equity of 0.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 56.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Global Net Lease Inc. (NYSE: GNL) Trading Performance Indicators

Global Net Lease Inc. (GNL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.20, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Global Net Lease Inc. (GNL)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Global Net Lease Inc., GNL], we can find that recorded value of 0.91 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.87 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.36.

During the past 100 days, Global Net Lease Inc.’s (GNL) raw stochastic average was set at 29.62%, which indicates a significant decrease from 73.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.74% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 37.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.28. Now, the first resistance to watch is $10.71. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $10.86. The third major resistance level sits at $11.04. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.20. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $10.05.

Global Net Lease Inc. (NYSE: GNL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.06 billion based on 103,847K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 378,860 K and income totals 12,020 K. The company made 94,330 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -890 K in sales during its previous quarter.