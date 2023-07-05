Search
Sana Meer
Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) last year’s performance of 18.83% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Analyst Insights

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK) on July 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $24.11, soaring 1.37% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.53 and dropped to $24.11 before settling in for the closing price of $24.03. Within the past 52 weeks, GPK’s price has moved between $19.46 and $27.56.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 16.50%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 146.30%. With a float of $303.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $308.60 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 24000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.33, operating margin of +11.00, and the pretax margin is +7.58.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Packaging & Containers industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Graphic Packaging Holding Company is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 94.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 09, was worth 4,142,299. In this transaction EVP and CFO of this company sold 160,492 shares at a rate of $25.81, taking the stock ownership to the 427,548 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 28, when Company’s EVP & President, International sold 60,000 for $23.99, making the entire transaction worth $1,439,400. This insider now owns 209,250 shares in total.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.62) by $0.15. This company achieved a net margin of +5.53 while generating a return on equity of 25.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.76 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 146.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.98% during the next five years compared to 26.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK) Trading Performance Indicators

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.79. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 14.89.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.01, a number that is poised to hit 0.77 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK)

Looking closely at Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK), its last 5-days average volume was 3.87 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 3.68 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.69.

During the past 100 days, Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s (GPK) raw stochastic average was set at 39.16%, which indicates a significant increase from 35.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.00% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 24.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $25.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.36. However, in the short run, Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $24.58. Second resistance stands at $24.76. The third major resistance level sits at $25.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.92. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $23.74.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 7.59 billion based on 307,140K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 9,440 M and income totals 522,000 K. The company made 2,438 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 207,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.

