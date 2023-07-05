GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) volume exceeds 0.51 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) on July 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $3.39, soaring 6.18% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.60 and dropped to $3.3831 before settling in for the closing price of $3.40. Within the past 52 weeks, GRWG’s price has moved between $2.77 and $8.63.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 80.90%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 88.10%. With a float of $57.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $61.03 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 429 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.10, operating margin of -14.40, and the pretax margin is -59.90.

GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Specialty Retail industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of GrowGeneration Corp. is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 47.40%.

GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.11) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -58.87 while generating a return on equity of -55.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 88.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) Trading Performance Indicators

GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.88. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 39.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.71, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG)

The latest stats from [GrowGeneration Corp., GRWG] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.57 million was inferior to 1.02 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, GrowGeneration Corp.’s (GRWG) raw stochastic average was set at 34.17%, which indicates a significant decrease from 50.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.73% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 80.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.61, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.17. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.67. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.74. The third major resistance level sits at $3.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.45, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.31. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.23.

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 222.34 million based on 61,038K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 278,170 K and income totals -163,750 K. The company made 56,830 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -6,130 K in sales during its previous quarter.