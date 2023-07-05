GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.54 million

July 03, 2023, GSI Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: GSIT) trading session started at the price of $5.53, that was 7.97% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.20 and dropped to $5.50 before settling in for the closing price of $5.53. A 52-week range for GSIT has been $1.45 – $9.80.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -7.10% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 25.90%. With a float of $18.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $24.62 million.

The firm has a total of 180 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +59.55, operating margin of -58.92, and the pretax margin is -52.56.

GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward GSI Technology Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of GSI Technology Inc. is 30.96%, while institutional ownership is 22.20%.

GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -53.81 while generating a return on equity of -27.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 25.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to -22.31% drop over the previous five years of trading.

GSI Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: GSIT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.65

Technical Analysis of GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [GSI Technology Inc., GSIT], we can find that recorded value of 0.68 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.59 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.90.

During the past 100 days, GSI Technology Inc.’s (GSIT) raw stochastic average was set at 56.05%, which indicates a significant increase from 21.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 146.57% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 221.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.75. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.39. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.64. The third major resistance level sits at $7.09. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.24. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.99.

GSI Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: GSIT) Key Stats

There are 25,017K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 180.73 million. As of now, sales total 29,690 K while income totals -15,980 K. Its latest quarter income was 5,380 K while its last quarter net income were -3,960 K.