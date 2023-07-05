Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) is 4.43% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On Monday, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBAN) opened higher 1.95% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $10.78. Price fluctuations for HBAN have ranged from $9.13 to $15.74 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 11.70% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 61.90% at the time writing. With a float of $1.43 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.44 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 20198 employees.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 83.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 31, was worth 2,070. In this transaction Director of this company bought 200 shares at a rate of $10.35, taking the stock ownership to the 200 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 30, when Company’s Director bought 23,680 for $10.56, making the entire transaction worth $250,134. This insider now owns 933,816 shares in total.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.37) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 61.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -2.15% during the next five years compared to 10.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBAN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.28. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.54, a number that is poised to hit 0.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBAN) saw its 5-day average volume 9.78 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 17.74 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.33.

During the past 100 days, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s (HBAN) raw stochastic average was set at 28.02%, which indicates a significant decrease from 66.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.34% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 47.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.05. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $11.07 in the near term. At $11.19, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $11.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.67. The third support level lies at $10.55 if the price breaches the second support level.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBAN) Key Stats

There are currently 1,443,615K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 15.51 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 7,950 M according to its annual income of 2,238 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,540 M and its income totaled 602,000 K.