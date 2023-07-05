ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) volume exceeds 4.29 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on July 03, 2023, with ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) stock priced at $23.24, up 1.60% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $23.45 and dropped to $23.21 before settling in for the closing price of $23.08. IBN’s price has ranged from $17.61 to $23.75 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 9.40%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 32.10%. With a float of $3.39 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.49 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 103010 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of ICICI Bank Limited is 62.40%, while institutional ownership is 17.50%.

ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.3 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +18.28 while generating a return on equity of 17.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 32.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 21.30% during the next five years compared to 17.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are ICICI Bank Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.17 and is forecasted to reach 1.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ICICI Bank Limited (IBN)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 5.55 million, its volume of 4.09 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, ICICI Bank Limited’s (IBN) raw stochastic average was set at 98.54%, which indicates a significant increase from 93.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 13.07% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 15.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.92. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $23.49 in the near term. At $23.59, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $23.73. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.11. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $23.01.

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 81.18 billion, the company has a total of 3,497,699K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 23,272 M while annual income is 4,255 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 4,393 M while its latest quarter income was 1,110 M.