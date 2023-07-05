indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) is expecting -10.52% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

July 03, 2023, indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ: INDI) trading session started at the price of $9.46, that was 0.43% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.48 and dropped to $9.22 before settling in for the closing price of $9.40. A 52-week range for INDI has been $5.22 – $11.12.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 42.40%. With a float of $80.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $131.49 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 600 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.40, operating margin of -107.52, and the pretax margin is -48.58.

indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward indie Semiconductor Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of indie Semiconductor Inc. is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 61.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 14, was worth 201,590. In this transaction Director of this company sold 19,000 shares at a rate of $10.61, taking the stock ownership to the 31,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 13, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 100,000 for $10.49, making the entire transaction worth $1,049,000. This insider now owns 21,602 shares in total.

indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.11) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -39.17 while generating a return on equity of -13.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 42.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ: INDI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.00, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.0 million, its volume of 1.76 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.43.

During the past 100 days, indie Semiconductor Inc.’s (INDI) raw stochastic average was set at 54.96%, which indicates a significant increase from 33.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.44% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 57.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.99, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.41. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $9.54 in the near term. At $9.64, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $9.80. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.12. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.02.

indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ: INDI) Key Stats

There are 160,156K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.54 billion. As of now, sales total 110,800 K while income totals -43,400 K. Its latest quarter income was 40,450 K while its last quarter net income were -72,750 K.