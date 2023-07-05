Search
Zack King
Inpixon (INPX) 20 Days SMA touches -3.49%: The odds favor the bear

Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) on Monday soared 5.47% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $0.18. Within the past 52 weeks, INPX’s price has moved between $0.11 and $16.65.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 37.60%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 36.50%. With a float of $6.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $12.24 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 203 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.87, operating margin of -226.98, and the pretax margin is -341.79.

Inpixon (INPX) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Inpixon is 0.88%, while institutional ownership is 3.90%.

Inpixon (INPX) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 6/29/2017, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$7,168,500 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$5,872,500) by -$1,296,000. This company achieved a net margin of -326.47 while generating a return on equity of -79.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 36.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) Trading Performance Indicators

Inpixon (INPX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -28.13

Technical Analysis of Inpixon (INPX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 4.95 million, its volume of 0.83 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Inpixon’s (INPX) raw stochastic average was set at 5.04%, which indicates a significant decrease from 59.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.53% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 214.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2520, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.0710. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.1905 in the near term. At $0.1950, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2005. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1805, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1750. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1705.

Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 7.59 million based on 26,665K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 19,420 K and income totals -63,390 K. The company made 3,100 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -16,870 K in sales during its previous quarter.

