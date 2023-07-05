Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.83 million

July 03, 2023, Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) trading session started at the price of $339.92, that was -1.75% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $339.92 and dropped to $334.25 before settling in for the closing price of $341.94. A 52-week range for ISRG has been $180.07 – $344.08.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 14.70%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -21.60%. With a float of $348.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $350.20 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 12120 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +67.30, operating margin of +25.35, and the pretax margin is +25.82.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Intuitive Surgical Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Intuitive Surgical Inc. is 0.51%, while institutional ownership is 86.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 14, was worth 3,656,250. In this transaction Executive VP Global Business S of this company sold 11,250 shares at a rate of $325.00, taking the stock ownership to the 24,136 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 14, when Company’s EVP & Chief Product Officer sold 2,443 for $325.00, making the entire transaction worth $793,975. This insider now owns 7,259 shares in total.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.2) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +21.25 while generating a return on equity of 11.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -21.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.96% during the next five years compared to 5.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 18.01. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 114.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.65, a number that is poised to hit 1.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG)

Looking closely at Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG), its last 5-days average volume was 1.27 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.64 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.26.

During the past 100 days, Intuitive Surgical Inc.’s (ISRG) raw stochastic average was set at 93.37%, which indicates a significant increase from 74.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.07% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $312.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $260.34. However, in the short run, Intuitive Surgical Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $339.22. Second resistance stands at $342.40. The third major resistance level sits at $344.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $333.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $331.06. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $327.88.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) Key Stats

There are 350,398K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 115.80 billion. As of now, sales total 6,222 M while income totals 1,322 M. Its latest quarter income was 1,696 M while its last quarter net income were 355,300 K.