Investors finally get a glimpse of Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) volume hitting the figure of 0.81 million.

On July 03, 2023, Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) opened at $89.61, higher 1.14% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $91.389 and dropped to $89.44 before settling in for the closing price of $89.87. Price fluctuations for AKAM have ranged from $70.65 to $98.81 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 7.80% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -17.00% at the time writing. With a float of $149.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $155.64 million.

In an organization with 9800 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +58.03, operating margin of +19.88, and the pretax margin is +18.19.

Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Akamai Technologies Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 95.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 20, was worth 25,080. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 275 shares at a rate of $91.20, taking the stock ownership to the 92,006 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 16, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 271 for $92.31, making the entire transaction worth $25,016. This insider now owns 91,731 shares in total.

Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $1.4 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.32) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +14.48 while generating a return on equity of 11.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -17.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.00% during the next five years compared to 17.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.81. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 18.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.16, a number that is poised to hit 1.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.11 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.57 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.45.

During the past 100 days, Akamai Technologies Inc.’s (AKAM) raw stochastic average was set at 87.81%, which indicates a significant increase from 72.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 16.26% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $87.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $84.54. However, in the short run, Akamai Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $91.99. Second resistance stands at $92.67. The third major resistance level sits at $93.94. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $90.04, it is likely to go to the next support level at $88.77. The third support level lies at $88.09 if the price breaches the second support level.

Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) Key Stats

There are currently 152,202K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 13.81 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,617 M according to its annual income of 523,670 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 915,700 K and its income totaled 97,110 K.