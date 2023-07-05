Investors finally get a glimpse of Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO) volume hitting the figure of 2.05 million.

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VINO) kicked off on July 03, 2023, at the price of $0.5601, up 12.73% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.7374 and dropped to $0.55 before settling in for the closing price of $0.55. Over the past 52 weeks, VINO has traded in a range of $0.54-$7.83.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Real Estate sector saw sales slided by -2.00%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -275.80%. With a float of $6.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $6.59 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 80 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -5.12, operating margin of -534.38, and the pretax margin is -1327.80.

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Real Estate – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. is 8.90%, while institutional ownership is 2.80%.

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -1323.41 while generating a return on equity of -173.65. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -275.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VINO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Gaucho Group Holdings Inc.’s (VINO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -10.84

Technical Analysis of Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO)

The latest stats from [Gaucho Group Holdings Inc., VINO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.46 million was inferior to 0.71 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Gaucho Group Holdings Inc.’s (VINO) raw stochastic average was set at 6.19%, which indicates a significant decrease from 60.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 85.40% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 82.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6594, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4186. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.7483. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.8365. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9357. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5609, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4617. The third support level lies at $0.3735 if the price breaches the second support level.

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VINO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.01 million has total of 6,593K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,640 K in contrast with the sum of -21,750 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 450 K and last quarter income was -2,700 K.