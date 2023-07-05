Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Investors finally get a glimpse of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) volume hitting the figure of 1.9 million.

Analyst Insights

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) on July 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $6.30, soaring 2.30% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.535 and dropped to $6.08 before settling in for the closing price of $6.10. Within the past 52 weeks, KC’s price has moved between $1.77 and $10.13.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 45.90% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -58.90%. With a float of $104.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $236.43 million.

In an organization with 9517 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +3.21, operating margin of -27.52, and the pretax margin is -32.57.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.22) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -32.50 while generating a return on equity of -27.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -58.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) Trading Performance Indicators

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.56, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.49 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.7 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.54.

During the past 100 days, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited’s (KC) raw stochastic average was set at 40.34%, which indicates a significant decrease from 49.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 120.17% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 106.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.42. However, in the short run, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.49. Second resistance stands at $6.74. The third major resistance level sits at $6.94. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.83. The third support level lies at $5.58 if the price breaches the second support level.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.61 billion based on 253,686K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,186 M and income totals -385,400 K. The company made 271,480 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -88,380 K in sales during its previous quarter.

