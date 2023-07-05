Investors finally get a glimpse of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) volume hitting the figure of 2.84 million.

July 03, 2023, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN) trading session started at the price of $12.11, that was 3.76% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.42 and dropped to $11.65 before settling in for the closing price of $11.97. A 52-week range for PTEN has been $9.70 – $19.81.

Annual sales at Energy sector company grew by 2.40% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 120.90%. With a float of $204.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $212.09 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 6500 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.98, operating margin of +7.54, and the pretax margin is +6.34.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 99.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 04, was worth 1,087,948. In this transaction President-Drilling Subsidiary of this company sold 58,335 shares at a rate of $18.65, taking the stock ownership to the 273,108 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 26, when Company’s President-Drilling Subsidiary sold 16,666 for $16.01, making the entire transaction worth $266,823. This insider now owns 331,443 shares in total.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.35) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +5.84 while generating a return on equity of 9.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 120.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.87. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.29, a number that is poised to hit 0.43 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.86 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN) saw its 5-day average volume 2.97 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.65 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.58.

During the past 100 days, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.’s (PTEN) raw stochastic average was set at 36.21%, which indicates a significant decrease from 80.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.49% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 59.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.07, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.04. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $12.61 in the near term. At $12.90, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $13.38. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.84, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.36. The third support level lies at $11.07 if the price breaches the second support level.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN) Key Stats

There are 208,247K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.56 billion. As of now, sales total 2,648 M while income totals 154,660 K. Its latest quarter income was 791,800 K while its last quarter net income were 99,680 K.