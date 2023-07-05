Investors finally get a glimpse of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR) volume hitting the figure of 1.2 million.

A new trading day began on Monday, with X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: XFOR) stock price down -0.52% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $1.94. XFOR’s price has ranged from $0.65 to $2.58 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 61.90%. With a float of $116.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $145.97 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 70 employees.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 35.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 23, was worth 12,910. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 6,724 shares at a rate of $1.92, taking the stock ownership to the 543,797 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 23, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 5,417 for $1.93, making the entire transaction worth $10,455. This insider now owns 82,862 shares in total.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.16 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 61.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: XFOR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 5.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.31, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR)

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: XFOR) saw its 5-day average volume 2.35 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.44 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (XFOR) raw stochastic average was set at 61.28%, which indicates a significant increase from 18.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 75.66% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 95.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.8813, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4106. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.9700 in the near term. At $2.0600, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.1100. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.8300, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.7800. The third support level lies at $1.6900 if the price breaches the second support level.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: XFOR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 244.74 million, the company has a total of 122,207K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -93,870 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -24,020 K.