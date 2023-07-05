Investors must take note of Aurora Innovation Inc.’s (AUR) performance last week, which was 35.00%.

Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ: AUR) kicked off on July 03, 2023, at the price of $2.98, up 1.02% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.00 and dropped to $2.8714 before settling in for the closing price of $2.94. Over the past 52 weeks, AUR has traded in a range of $1.10-$3.27.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -124.10%. With a float of $331.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.17 billion.

In an organization with 1700 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +26.47, operating margin of -1085.29, and the pretax margin is -2533.82.

Aurora Innovation Inc. (AUR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Information Technology Services Industry. The insider ownership of Aurora Innovation Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 40.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 03, was worth 377,781. In this transaction Director of this company sold 128,659 shares at a rate of $2.94, taking the stock ownership to the 92,899 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 30, when Company’s Director sold 200,000 for $2.85, making the entire transaction worth $569,040. This insider now owns 92,899 shares in total.

Aurora Innovation Inc. (AUR) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.17 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.17) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -2533.82 while generating a return on equity of -67.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -124.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ: AUR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Aurora Innovation Inc.’s (AUR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 9.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 125.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.61, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aurora Innovation Inc. (AUR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 8.5 million. That was better than the volume of 2.95 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 95.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, Aurora Innovation Inc.’s (AUR) raw stochastic average was set at 97.85%, which indicates a significant increase from 96.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 97.29% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 91.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.68. However, in the short run, Aurora Innovation Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.02. Second resistance stands at $3.07. The third major resistance level sits at $3.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.82. The third support level lies at $2.76 if the price breaches the second support level.

Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ: AUR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.25 billion has total of 1,180,413K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 68,000 K in contrast with the sum of -1,723 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,370 K and last quarter income was -293,820 K.