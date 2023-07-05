Investors must take note of Omnicom Group Inc.’s (OMC) performance last week, which was 1.40%.

A new trading day began on Monday, with Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) stock price up 0.43% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $95.15. OMC’s price has ranged from $61.31 to $97.22 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Communication Services sector saw sales slided by -1.30%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -0.30%. With a float of $197.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $202.20 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 74200 workers is very important to gauge.

Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Advertising Agencies Industry. The insider ownership of Omnicom Group Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 94.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 08, was worth 2,367,750. In this transaction CEO, Omnicom Digital of this company sold 25,000 shares at a rate of $94.71, taking the stock ownership to the 121,347 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 08, when Company’s Senior VP and Treasurer sold 1,800 for $94.12, making the entire transaction worth $169,416. This insider now owns 13,496 shares in total.

Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $1.56 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.86 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -0.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.70% during the next five years compared to 4.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Omnicom Group Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.36. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 66.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.66, a number that is poised to hit 1.86 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC)

The latest stats from [Omnicom Group Inc., OMC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.17 million was inferior to 1.76 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.87.

During the past 100 days, Omnicom Group Inc.’s (OMC) raw stochastic average was set at 87.57%, which indicates a significant increase from 61.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.55% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 23.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $92.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $83.99. Now, the first resistance to watch is $96.16. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $96.76. The third major resistance level sits at $97.55. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $94.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $93.98. The third support level lies at $93.38 if the price breaches the second support level.

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 19.54 billion, the company has a total of 199,515K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 14,289 M while annual income is 1,317 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,443 M while its latest quarter income was 227,500 K.