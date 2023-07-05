Investors must take note of QuantumScape Corporation’s (QS) performance last week, which was 23.50%.

July 03, 2023, QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) trading session started at the price of $8.14, that was 2.64% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.56 and dropped to $8.10 before settling in for the closing price of $7.99. A 52-week range for QS has been $5.11 – $13.86.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -736.70%. With a float of $292.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $440.08 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 850 workers is very important to gauge.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward QuantumScape Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of QuantumScape Corporation is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 36.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 30, was worth 545,477. In this transaction Director of this company sold 68,074 shares at a rate of $8.01, taking the stock ownership to the 185,717 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 16, when Company’s Director sold 9,101 for $8.01, making the entire transaction worth $72,904. This insider now owns 185,717 shares in total.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.2) by -$0.04. This company achieved a return on equity of -28.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -736.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what QuantumScape Corporation (QS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 22.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.98, a number that is poised to hit -0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.88 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of QuantumScape Corporation (QS)

The latest stats from [QuantumScape Corporation, QS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 4.71 million was inferior to 5.68 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.47.

During the past 100 days, QuantumScape Corporation’s (QS) raw stochastic average was set at 40.87%, which indicates a significant decrease from 84.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 78.20% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 84.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.63. Now, the first resistance to watch is $8.50. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $8.76. The third major resistance level sits at $8.96. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.04, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.84. The third support level lies at $7.58 if the price breaches the second support level.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) Key Stats

There are 443,662K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.39 billion. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -411,910 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -104,650 K.