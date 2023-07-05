Search
Steve Mayer
Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) posted a 1.07% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE: ITUB) kicked off on July 03, 2023, at the price of $5.94, up 2.10% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.98 and dropped to $5.92 before settling in for the closing price of $5.90. Over the past 52 weeks, ITUB has traded in a range of $3.67-$6.08.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 5.50%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 10.70%. With a float of $5.25 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $9.79 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 100600 employees.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. is 52.10%, while institutional ownership is 18.10%.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.17) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +11.36 while generating a return on equity of 18.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 10.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.30% during the next five years compared to 5.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE: ITUB) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s (ITUB) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.26. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.64, a number that is poised to hit 0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.79 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB)

Looking closely at Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE: ITUB), its last 5-days average volume was 15.01 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 27.48 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s (ITUB) raw stochastic average was set at 93.48%, which indicates a significant increase from 73.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.46% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.46, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.12. However, in the short run, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.99. Second resistance stands at $6.01. The third major resistance level sits at $6.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.93, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.89. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $5.87.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE: ITUB) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 54.77 billion has total of 9,800,000K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 54,889 M in contrast with the sum of 5,753 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 14,573 M and last quarter income was 1,416 M.

